Relatives and friends of the four Idaho family members brutally murdered by their neighbor are asking a judge to sentence the killer to life in jail without parole.

The killer is 32-year-old Majorjon Kaylor, who confessed to the murders of Kenna Guardipee, her father, Kenneth Guardipee, and her teenage sons, Devin and Aiken Smith, shortly after police arrived at the scene of the crime on June 18, 2023.

The killings occurred a few days after Kaylor's wife, Kaylie, indicated in a Facebook post that Devin Smith, 18, "had exposed himself, was shaking his penis, and masturbating through a window in front of her and her juvenile daughters," according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by Inside Edition Digital. Smith was the son of Kenna. Police responded to the incident and investigated.

Five days later, Kaylor confronted Kenna and Kenneth about Devin, according to the probable cause affidavit submitted in the case.

"They were saying there’s nothing you can do about it, he [Devin] can do whatever he wants. They were smugger than f***," Kaylor told detectives, according to the affidavit. "Like I— there is no way to politely say like— there was no remorse, there was no ‘we’re sorry’ or you know 'yeah it’s a problem we’re working on it.’ Nothing.”

Prosecutors say that Kaylor then told detectives: "So I did something about it."

He agreed to plead guilty to four counts of murder in exchange for prosecutors downgrading those charges from first- to second-degree murder, according to a mediated settlement agreement obtained by Inside Edition Digital. Prosecutors also agreed to drop a burglary charge in exchange for Kaylor's plea, according to the agreement, which the defendant, his lawyer, the prosecuting attorney, and the judge all signed off on earlier this week.

Eight family members signed off on the agreement as well, and now they are among the 13 friends and relatives who have submitted victim impact statements to the court ahead of Kaylor's sentencing.

The first statement submitted came from the brother of Kenneth, Joe Guardipee, who addressed Kaylor directly as he wrote: "You said you snapped. Did you snap when you told a coworker you were going to do something that would get you in trouble later. Did you snap when you loaded two magazines to the maximum with ammunition. Did you snap when you strapped on a semi-automatic pistol. Did you snap when you crept around casing the apartments, looking for your victims prior to the incident. Did you snap when you confronted them and continuously pulled the trigger until both magazines were empty."

He closed out his statement by writing: "What a man you are, not only did you destroy my family, but yours as well."

Kenna's aunt Teresa Sauer described her as a "single mom that worked harder than ever to raise her babies," noting that she was a "good momma" and "tough, strong-willed and very independent."

She also talked about Kaylor, calling him a "weak person."

At least four of the letters made a point of noting how polite the two teenage boys were, with family friend Judith Halley writing that the boys were "well-mannered, respectful, and never demanding."

A previous response filed by prosecutors in the case said that Kaylor called 911 shortly after all four members of the Guardipee-Smith family were shot dead and said: “This is Majorjon Kaylor. I just went downstairs and executed a f***ing pedophile and his family.”

The dispatcher then tried to clarify Kaylor's statement by asking if he shot someone, according to the motion, to which the suspect replied: "I shot four people, they’re all dead."

A medical examination determined that both Kenna and Kenneth were likely shot in the chest and fell to the ground, according to the response.

After allegedly shooting Kenna and Kenneth, Kaylor then moved inside the house, where police believe he first killed 16-year-old Aiken Smith, who "was shot point blank or near point blank range while lying on the floor in prone position" and finally Devin Smith, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Devin "had been shot multiple times from close range," and police believe that Kaylor "would have likely had to deliberately change magazines and/or reload magazines in order to continue shooting and discharge the number of rounds which were identified to have been fired during the homicide," says the affidavit.

Police also note in the probable cause affidavit that they found "both blood and tissue on the pistol, consistent with close range shot or shots."

Prosecutors did not set any sentencing guidelines as part of the plea deal, and the agreement instead says that all involved parties "shall each retain the ability to argue openly at the time of sentencing for any sentence which said party deems appropriate."

These victim impact statements submitted by friends and relatives of the family will now be used by prosecutors when they make a recommendation to the judge about the length of Kaylor's sentence at a hearing on March 25.

The sentences for first- and second-degree murder are largely similar in Idaho, with each carrying a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life without parole.

First-degree murder convictions do carry the possibility of the death penalty in Idaho, but prosecutors submitted a filing early on in the proceedings that said they would not be seeking the death penalty in this case.

Lawyers for Kaylor and prosecutors are both unable to comment on the case due to a nondissemination order that bars any lawyers or members of law enforcement involved in the case from speaking to the media.