Missing Child Xavior Harrelson's Remains Discovered in Iowa Field, Cops Say

The search for a missing child has come to a devastating end.

Human remains that were found in an Iowa field on Sept. 30 have been confirmed to be those of missing child Xavior Harrelson.

Authorities say a farmer reported having found possible human remains while doing fieldwork, and that clothing found near the remains matched the description of what Harrelson was wearing when he was last seen.

"It appears to be that of an adolescent, and at this time, the clothing we see on scene, even though it's soiled, is consistent with what we knew Xavior to last be wearing," said Mitch Mortvedt from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at the time the remains were discovered.

The young boy went missing on May 27 — days before his 11th birthday — after riding his bike around the town of Montezuma, Iowa, where he lived with his mother.

Harrleson’s community came together to bring him home, searching for him, passing out flyers, and raising over $30,000 as a reward for anyone with information on this case.

His mother even made a heartfelt plea in August. "We love you. We are not going to stop looking for you," said Sarah Harrelson, Xavior's mother. "We are going to find you. Because we want him home."

Police say his cause of death is not being released at this time.

